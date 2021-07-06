dayton-daily-news logo
X

13-year-old girl shot to death in Dayton ID’d

Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall holds up the image of the person of interest, identified as 20-year-old Shamarr Bodine, in the Monday, July 5, 2021, shooting death of a 13-year-old girl on Kipling Drive in Dayton. EILEEN McCLORY / STAFF
Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall holds up the image of the person of interest, identified as 20-year-old Shamarr Bodine, in the Monday, July 5, 2021, shooting death of a 13-year-old girl on Kipling Drive in Dayton. EILEEN McCLORY / STAFF

Credit: Eileen McClory

Credit: Eileen McClory

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

The 13-year-old girl who was shot to death early Monday when a fight broke out during a party at her home has been identified.

Inyah Ford was shot while in the 2200 block of Kipling Drive and later died of her injuries, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger stated in a release.

ExploreRELATED: Police seek person of interest in death of girl, 13, one of two homicides over July 4th weekend

Dayton police on Monday afternoon announced that they were seeking a person of interest in Ford’s shooting, reported just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Jason Hall identified Shamarr Bodine, 20, as the person of interest in the case.

The girl had no part in the fight and was an innocent bystander, Hall said.

Ford’s death was one of two suspected homicides police began investigating over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In the second case, an unidentified man’s body was found shot and burned Sunday afternoon in a wooded area midway between West Rverview Avenue and Wolf Creek in Dayton. It was not clear how long the man’s body had been in the woods, Hall said.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top