13-year-old girl shot to death in Dayton ID’d

The 13-year-old girl who was shot to death early Monday when a fight broke out during a party at her home has been identified.
Inyah Ford was shot while in the 2200 block of Kipling Drive and later died of her injuries, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger stated in a release.
Dayton police on Monday afternoon announced that they were seeking a person of interest in Ford’s shooting, reported just before 2 a.m. Monday.
Lt. Jason Hall identified Shamarr Bodine, 20, as the person of interest in the case.
The girl had no part in the fight and was an innocent bystander, Hall said.
Ford’s death was one of two suspected homicides police began investigating over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
In the second case, an unidentified man’s body was found shot and burned Sunday afternoon in a wooded area midway between West Rverview Avenue and Wolf Creek in Dayton. It was not clear how long the man’s body had been in the woods, Hall said.