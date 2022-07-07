dayton-daily-news logo
X

18-year-old dies after reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

An 18-year-old has died after a reported shooting in Harrison Township this morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:47 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of Gant Drive on a report of a man who had been shot.

ExploreOne taken to hospital after shooting involving ice cream truck in Dayton

Deputies found an 18-year-old man in the apartment with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to Kettering Health Dayton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that witnesses saw an altercation at the intersection of Republic Drive and Gant Drive. Witnesses said that there were multiple people in the area, and then one displayed and fired a handgun at the victim.

The sheriff’s office said its detectives are looking for people involved in the shooting, and asked for residents with any information to contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).

The shooting remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Man who killed father in front of kids in Riverside parking lot...
2
Dayton man indicted on multiple child rape charges
3
Dayton police investigating deadly shooting
4
Conviction upheld for Monroe man who stabbed his roommate to death
5
County homicides jump 30% this year; trends associated concern area...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top