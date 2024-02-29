18-year-old pleads guilty to stabbing his uncle in Dayton

A Dayton man faces a dozen years in prison for stabbing his uncle in the chest in January during an argument.

Matthew Ryan Jones Jr., 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called Jan. 28 to Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek on a stabbing complaint.

Officers spoke to a man in the hospital who said he had been stabbed in Dayton by his nephew, identified as Jones, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“(The man) stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Jones on the 28th,” an affidavit read. “The argument became heated and Jones got into his face in a threatening manner.”

When the man pushed his nephew away, Jones reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his uncle in the chest.

The man drove to his father’s residence and then was taken to Soin for treatment.

As part of his plea agreement, a second count of felonious assault was dismissed, court records show.

Jones, who is not in custody, will be sentenced March 27.

