Man tells Dayton police his friend shot him accidentally

A 19-year-old was arrested after he reportedly shot his friend by accident.
Dayton police officers were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to Miami Valley Hospital after a person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to the police department.
A 23-year-old man told police that his friend accidentally shot him in his lower body.
His friend, who is not being identified because he is not facing formal charges, booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
