2 dead after early-morning shootings at Dayton, Trotwood bars

Crime & Law
By
45 minutes ago
Two people are dead after separate shootings at bars in Dayton and Trotwood early New Year’s Day.

The first of the two was reported at 2:44 a.m. at Sheikhs Restaurant & Lounge, 4183 Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatchers said that a man was reportedly shot.

The second shooting was reported not long after at 2:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairport Avenue, according to dispatch records.

This shooting victim was originally shot at a bar on N. Gettysburg Avenue, dispatchers said.

The victims from both shootings died, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

