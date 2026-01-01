2 dead after early-morning shootings at Dayton, Trotwood bars

Two people are dead after separate shootings at bars in Dayton and Trotwood early New Year’s Day.
The first of the two was reported at 2:44 a.m. at Sheikhs Restaurant & Lounge, 4183 Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Dispatchers said that a man was reportedly shot.
The second shooting was reported not long after at 2:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairport Avenue, according to dispatch records.
This shooting victim was originally shot at a bar on N. Gettysburg Avenue, dispatchers said.
The victims from both shootings died, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
