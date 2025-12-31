Dayton community center, mosque damaged in reported break-in

Islom Shakhbandarov, the president of Ahiska Turkish Community Center, said property damage — a shattered window and a broken cabinet — happened during the incident. Money that was kept in a donation box was also reportedly stolen.

A Dayton Daily News reporter on Wednesday talked to leaders of the community center, including Shakhbandarov’s brother, Ali. He said it’s unclear how much money was inside the donation box.

“It’s just sad,” he said. “But we’ll continue doing what we can to serve the community.”

Footage from security cameras at the center shows what appears to be a man in a hooded jacket, face mask, gloves and ripped jeans walking through the center after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The man then walked into the prayer room in the building and flipped over the donation box.

The man was also filmed by security cameras with another person walking around the community center two hours prior to the break-in, according to videos the center leaders showed this news outlet.

The Montgomery County WIC office is located on the same corner as the community center and mosque. A spokesperson of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said that the office was not impacted by the incident at the community center.

Many Ahiska Turks have found home in the Dayton area through federal programs that help resettle refugees over the past two decades. Ahiska Turks were forcibly deported from the region above the Georgia-Turkey border in the 1940s by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. From there, many fled to other countries like Uzbekistan or even parts of Russia, but after experiencing other violence and hardships, many fled as refugees to the United States.

Islom Shakhbandarov said he does not believe the damage done to the center and mosque reflects “the values of our neighborhood or our city” and center leaders will “not be intimidated.”

“Although our Community Center was founded by Muslims, it has always been open to everyone and proudly serves people and children from different religions, ethnicities, and backgrounds,” said Islom Shakhbandarov. “Our mission is rooted in inclusion, service, and community building.”

The incident is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department. People can call 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, as well as visit miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, for any tips or information.

“We believe that when communities stand together, such acts will not succeed,” Islom Shakhbandarov said. “We ask anyone with information to come forward so that similar incidents can be prevented in the future.”