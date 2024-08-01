BreakingNews
2 Franklin men face sex crimes involving multiple children younger than 13

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago
Two Franklin men were indicted on sex crimes involving multiple children younger than 13.

Anthony Scott Burns, 55, was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court for rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child younger than 10 and a child younger than 13 between Dec. 26, 2021, and Dec. 13, 2023.

Burns is free on a $100,000 bond and is on electronic monitoring, court records show.

James R. Engbloom, 82, also was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Credit: Warren County Jail

He is accused of having sexual conduct and sextual contact on multiple occasions with children younger than 13 between 1997 and 2005.

Engbloom is next due in court Aug. 21 for a pretrial hearing.

He is held on $100,000 bail in the Warren County Jail.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

