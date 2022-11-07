dayton-daily-news logo
2 gunshot victims found dead inside Dayton home

Police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds dead inside a Dayton house after they responded to check their wellbeing.

Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 p.m. Friday to the house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue.

“When crews searched the residence they discovered that the two occupants of the residence were deceased. Both occupants had gunshot wounds,” Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said on Monday.

The deaths are under investigation by homicide detectives, the lieutenant said.

“The initial investigation indicates that there is no suspect at large,” Bauer said.

The names of the residents were not yet released, but they were identified as a 55-year-old man and 54-year-old woman on a Dayton Police Department incident report.

