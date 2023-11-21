2 men arrested after shots fired into Dayton houses

Two men have been arrested after someone was reported shooting at multiple houses on Dennison Avenue over the weekend.

According to Dayton Police Major Brian Johns, at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday police were dispatched to Dennison Avenue and found multiple houses had been hit by gunfire. An incident report also mentions a Ford F-150 with damage to both windshields and a hole through the headrest.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle as well as “multiple suspects,” of whom two people were arrested, Johns said.  The incident report says they were both men, aged 20 and 21.

The incident is still being investigated by the Dayton Police’s Violent Offender Unit, according to the major.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

