2 men indicted in robbery of FedEx driver in Washington Twp.

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Crime & Law
Updated 15 minutes ago
Two men were indicted Tuesday in the strong-arm robbery of a FedEx delivery driver last month in Washington Twp.

Miguel Antonio Bodre and Luis Emilio Paula-Jimenez are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted Bodre for robbery and theft and Paula-Jimenez for complicity to commit robbery and complicity to commit theft.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded Oct. 31 to a report of a robbery in progress on Ashel Court in Washington Twp.

A man later identified as Bodre reportedly pushed the driver and grabbed a package before attempted to flee in a waiting getaway car driven by Paula-Jimenez, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miguel Bodre, left, and Luis Paula-Jimenez

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Deputies intercepted Bodre before he got into the car and took both men into custody.

“This isn’t just a local issue; communities across the country are experiencing those types of thefts,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “With holiday shopping picking up, the risk of package thefts is likely to increase. We’re encouraging anyone ordering high-end products to consider in-store pickup whenever possible as a way to help protect their purchases.”

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.