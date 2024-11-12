2 men indicted in robbery of FedEx driver in Washington Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded Oct. 31 to a report of a robbery in progress on Ashel Court in Washington Twp.

A man later identified as Bodre reportedly pushed the driver and grabbed a package before attempted to flee in a waiting getaway car driven by Paula-Jimenez, according to the sheriff’s office.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Deputies intercepted Bodre before he got into the car and took both men into custody.

“This isn’t just a local issue; communities across the country are experiencing those types of thefts,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “With holiday shopping picking up, the risk of package thefts is likely to increase. We’re encouraging anyone ordering high-end products to consider in-store pickup whenever possible as a way to help protect their purchases.”