BreakingNews
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies seek SUV after shots fired into Washington Twp. residence
dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 Moraine McDonald’s workers accused of photographing customers’ credit, debit cards

Crime & Law
By
17 minutes ago

Moraine police are investigating after receiving reports that two juvenile McDonald’s workers took photos of customers’ credit and debit cards.

On Friday, officers responded to the McDonald’s at 2757 W. Alex Bell Road and spoke to a person working in loss prevention for the fast food chain.

“He explained that they had been receiving reports of employees photographing customers’ credit cards,” read an incident report filed by Moraine police. “After the cards were photographed, customers started receiving suspicious unknown charges to their card and/or bank accounts.”

Explore2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

The loss prevention worker showed police security footage at the store of a juvenile worker taking a credit or debit card from a customer and then using a smart phone to take photos of the back and front of the card before running the transaction, according to the report.

Another juvenile worker was also reportedly taking photos of customers’ cards.

The loss prevention worker had been in contact with one victim, according to the report. The company reportedly planned to fire the two juveniles, but it is not clear if they still work at the store.

We have reached out to McDonald’s for a comment and will update this story once a response is received.

In Other News
1
Court order temporarily closes ‘public nuisance’ Franklin Knights Inn
2
Man who fired at police in 2020 Warren Co. shootout sentenced to more...
3
Man hit by truck, killed in Harrison Twp. ID’d
4
Franklin man arrested, accused of firing shots into apartment
5
Do you recognize these people? $100,000 worth of Apple devices stolen...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top