2 Preble County men arrested on drug-related charges

Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller is charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Preble County deputies were in the West Alexandria on Sept. 19 investigating drug dealing complaints, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined one of the men reportedly was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Investigators made contact with a man leaving a garage on the 100 block of West Dayton Street, where they found he was in possession of suspected meth, and that he had just “traded” for the drugs with a second man in the garage.

The deputies then contacted the second man in the garage and were given consent to search the space.

Investigators seized seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and meth pipes, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The suspect in the garage admitted to selling methamphetamine from the garage,” deputies added, where they later arrested Johnson and Miller.

Both remain in the Preble County Jail.

Johnson’s bond is set for $25,000, while Miller’s bond is set at $2,500.