2 teens charged after 3 shot on RTA bus at downtown hub

Another 911 caller said she believed there were two men shooting at each other.

The three involved in the fight ran after the shooting, according to reports.

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said two suspects were taken into custody on East Sixth Street shortly after detectives were able to review high-quality video footage of the shooting from the bus.

The names of those shot was not released, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, police said. There was no information available Wednesday on their conditions.

The 911 call log indicated that police found one of the gunshot victims with a wound to the shoulder, and that another person shot is possibly a teenage boy.

Robert Ruzinsky, RTA CEO, issued a statement late Tuesday following the shooting:

“RTA is thankful to the actions of the first responders who assisted our employee and eventually apprehended the suspects. Their quick response, professionalism, and dedication made a difficult situation manageable,” he said. “Our driver is expected to recover and our employees took care of our customers. Operations at the Wright Stop Transit Center have resumed and all buses are running on schedule.”