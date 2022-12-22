dayton-daily-news logo
X

20-year-old accused of rape in Miami Twp. pleads guilty to lesser charges

Crime & Law
By
8 minutes ago

A Harrison Township man accused of sexually assaulting two women at a Miami Township hotel has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Terrance J. Robinson Jr., 20, plead guilty on Dec. 16 to two counts of trespassing in a habitation and two counts of unlawful restraint.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: 19-year-old indicted, accused in rape of 2 women at Miami Twp. hotel

Robinson was originally charged with two counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

The charges stem from Sept. 26, 2020, when Robinson was accused of sexually abusing two women known to him at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, 155 Prestige Plaza near the Dayton Mall.

Law enforcement began investigating after being called to a local hospital following a report of the sexual assaults, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.

In Other News
1
1 dead in shooting after possible domestic incident; 1 in custody
2
Police plead for suspect to return missing Columbus infant; Twin found...
3
Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. enters insanity plea
4
Dayton woman indicted in November stabbing
5
Tipp City police detective charged with assault, sexual imposition

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top