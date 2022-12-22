20-year-old accused of rape in Miami Twp. pleads guilty to lesser charges

A Harrison Township man accused of sexually assaulting two women at a Miami Township hotel has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Terrance J. Robinson Jr., 20, plead guilty on Dec. 16 to two counts of trespassing in a habitation and two counts of unlawful restraint.
Robinson was originally charged with two counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
The charges stem from Sept. 26, 2020, when Robinson was accused of sexually abusing two women known to him at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, 155 Prestige Plaza near the Dayton Mall.
Law enforcement began investigating after being called to a local hospital following a report of the sexual assaults, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
