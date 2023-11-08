27-year-old man killed in Dayton double shooting ID’d

A 27-year-old father of three was shot and killed last month near an elementary school and library branch in Dayton.

Jamar De’Von Warren was identified Wednesday by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger as the victim of the Oct. 21 shooting that happened around 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue, off West Hillcrest Avenue and near Fairview Park on the grounds of Dayton Public Schools at Fairview Commons, which houses pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

Officers found a 37-year-old man, who was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police learned that a second gunshot victim, later identified as Warren, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital before they arrived, Lt. Steven Bauer previously said.

The coroner said Warren was pronounced dead at Kettering Health Dayton. The father of two sons and a daughter was laid to rest Friday.

Warren was known as a loving and family-oriented man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and traveling. He “had a smile that could light up this world” and was known for his kind heart and sense of humor, according to his obituary.

A 911 call log indicated that at least six gunshots were heard, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The shooting is under investigation by the department’s homicide unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).