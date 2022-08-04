3-year Oregon District anniversary event set for today: ‘They are not forgotten’

Today will mark three years since a gunman attacked patrons at the Oregon District and many survivors and community members plan to gather there to honor those who were killed.
The event, which is being hosted by the FUDGE Foundation, will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. near Blind Bob’s and will include music, speakers and nine minutes of silence.
“These nine lives we are celebrating , these people are important people in our community and they are not forgotten,” said Catherine Roma, the artistic director for the World House Choir. The choir sings about justice and peace, Roma said, and will perform Thursday.
Killed in the shooting three years ago were Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Megan Betts, 22; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saheed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36.
Dion Green was with his father, 57-year-old Derrick Fudge, of Springfield, during the mass shooting. In memory of his father, Green started the FUDGE Foundation. He hosts community events, works to end gun violence and travels to communities in the aftermath of mass shooting events to support those dealing with trauma.
He said the event gives the community an opportunity to uplift the victim’s names.
“Their names will never leave our hearts,” he said.
The anniversary event is also about giving survivors a chance to return to the area of Dayton where so many lives were changed forever, Green said.
The World House Choir supports Green and his mission, Roma said.
“We are a family and when an event brings us together it’s really important,” Roma said. “We have to put an end to this gun violence and we have to figure out how to do it and the way we do it is we do it together.”
Credit: Shellee Fisher
Other performers will also be in attendance Thursday night including Luv Locz. Roma said music affects people differently than speeches so it’s important to have a balance between songs and heartfelt thoughts.
“I hope everybody who is in the area will join this event remembering the nine,” she said. “The first year was pretty hard to get together because (of the pandemic), but these beautiful people who were shot and killed, they are remembered and everyone needs to come out and support the families who carried on.”
