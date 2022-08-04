3-year Oregon District anniversary event set for today: ‘They are not forgotten’

He said the event gives the community an opportunity to uplift the victim’s names.

“Their names will never leave our hearts,” he said.

The anniversary event is also about giving survivors a chance to return to the area of Dayton where so many lives were changed forever, Green said.

The World House Choir supports Green and his mission, Roma said.

“We are a family and when an event brings us together it’s really important,” Roma said. “We have to put an end to this gun violence and we have to figure out how to do it and the way we do it is we do it together.”

Other performers will also be in attendance Thursday night including Luv Locz. Roma said music affects people differently than speeches so it’s important to have a balance between songs and heartfelt thoughts.

“I hope everybody who is in the area will join this event remembering the nine,” she said. “The first year was pretty hard to get together because (of the pandemic), but these beautiful people who were shot and killed, they are remembered and everyone needs to come out and support the families who carried on.”