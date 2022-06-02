300+ cars in parking lot prior to deadly shooting, Dayton police seek leads

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

“We need somebody to come save his life,” a 911 caller said. “He got shot. Come get this man.”

When asked where the victim was shot the caller said “everywhere,” according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Reinaldo Gomez Taylor, of Dayton, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police have also sought the community’s help in a second fatal shooting that took place earlier that morning.

A man was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Parkview Avenue, Johns said. He described the both homicides as “ambush shootings,” but said they don’t appear to be related.

A woman reported a man was on her porch, banging on the door and saying he was shot, according dispatch records.

Jermaine Chatman, 42, of Dayton, died at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Harshbarger.

Earlier this week police asked anyone with surveillance footage in the area of Elberon and Parkview avenues to check for anything unusual on late May 28 or early May 29.