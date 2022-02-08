47-year-old man indicted in Dayton rape case

Alexis Javier Pina Alvarado of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape and gross sexual imposition.

A woman told police that at around 3 a.m. Jan. 29 while she was sleeping over with friends at a home in the 1100 block of Haviland Avenue in Dayton that the suspect identified as Alvarado entered the room where she was staying while she was asleep and touched her inappropriately, but that he left when she screamed, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.