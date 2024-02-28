5-year-old boy accidentally ingests meth in Trotwood; father gets probation

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By
35 minutes ago
A man accused in a child abuse case avoids jail time after his 5-year-old son accidentally ingested methamphetamine more than a year ago at a residence in Trotwood.

Joseph Lee Clark, 38, of Trotwood on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court was granted up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to a reduced charge of misdemeanor child endangering.

He was indicted by a county grand jury in August for a felony count of endangering children.

A 5-year-old boy taken Dec. 15, 2022, to Dayton Children’s Hospital tested positive for meth, Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman, said previously.

“Police were notified and the subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant had given the child a soda bottle to drink earlier that day and that soda bottle also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

About the Author

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

