75-year-old Hamilton woman pleads guilty to robbing bank

Investigators said Mayers removed the license plate from her car, drove from Hamilton to a credit union, robbed it — getting less than $1,000 — drove to a store to make a return and then home, where she was in the backyard of her home when police closed in on her as a suspect, according to police.

The Parrish Avenue woman, with no criminal history, was arrested less than two hours after robbing AurGroup Credit Union on Creekside Drive in Fairfield Twp.

Mayers competency to stand trial was questioned by attorney David Albrecht, but after a forensic psychological evaluation, Judge Dan Haughey found her competent on July 23.

In exchange for the guilty plea, a charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed. Haughey set sentencing for Oct. 15. Mayers faces a maximum of 17.5 years in prison.

Detective Brandon McCroskey said Mayers had financial issues and after talking with family, she may have been scammed out of “a lot of money.”

According to the police report, when officers arrived at her house, Mayers was with her sister. She said, “I know why you’re here.”

When the officer said “Why is that?,” Mayers replied, “The bank, AurGroup, I did it.”

Mayers told officers where to find the stolen cash, totaling $568 in a Kroger bag attached to the shift knob and the loaded Colt. 38 caliber revolver under the driver’s seat.

Credit union employees said the robber had two bags, one of which carried a visible gun.

Mayers said she threw out a bag, clothing and mask she was wearing. Police were unable to find the clothing after tracking her route after the robbery, which included a trip to Kohl’s to return some jeans, according to the police report.

The sister told police Mayers was scammed out of thousands of dollars from someone online, according to the police report. The sister also sent information to detectives about a person to whom she believed persuaded Mayers to send money.

“This person allegedly told Ann that they are with U.S. Customs,” detectives wrote in the report.