$750K bond set in Jefferson Twp. murder case

Charges were filed Sunday against a Dayton man accused of killing a man at a Jefferson Twp. bar parking lot.
Gregory Bush, 39, of Dayton, was charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court with two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault, according to court records. A $750,000 bond was set in the case.
An affidavit filed in the case says the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation when they were called to Napoleon’s Bar on Germantown Pike at around 12 a.m. Friday morning. The affidavit says deputies found Lavar Bagley Sr. lying in the parking lot.
“Bagley had been shot in the neck and was pronounced deceased by paramedics,” the affidavit says.
Bagley’s nephew had also been shot, the affidavit says, and was taken to Grandview Hospital.
Deputies were able to speak with the nephew who told them that he and his uncle were walking across the parking lot to enter the bar when a man called his uncle’s name.
“(He) said the subject was sitting in the driver seat of a red Pontiac Grand Prix, which was parked near the entrance door of the bar,” the affidavit says. “(He) stated they walked over to the front passenger window of the vehicle and his uncle leaned down to look inside. (The nephew) stated the driver fired two shots, one hitting him in the arm and the other hitting his uncle.”
The nephew told authorities that he was able to escape to the woods and then come back once the shooter was gone. Deputies said they were able to return to the bar and review video footage from the bar’s security cameras.
“The incident was captured on video and the suspect was inside the bar prior to the shooting,” the affidavit said.
People on scene were able to identify Bush, the affidavit says.