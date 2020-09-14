$750K bond set in Jefferson Twp. murder case

Deputies were able to speak with the nephew who told them that he and his uncle were walking across the parking lot to enter the bar when a man called his uncle’s name.

“(He) said the subject was sitting in the driver seat of a red Pontiac Grand Prix, which was parked near the entrance door of the bar,” the affidavit says. “(He) stated they walked over to the front passenger window of the vehicle and his uncle leaned down to look inside. (The nephew) stated the driver fired two shots, one hitting him in the arm and the other hitting his uncle.”

The nephew told authorities that he was able to escape to the woods and then come back once the shooter was gone. Deputies said they were able to return to the bar and review video footage from the bar’s security cameras.

“The incident was captured on video and the suspect was inside the bar prior to the shooting,” the affidavit said.

People on scene were able to identify Bush, the affidavit says.