911 caller: Incident involving daughter allegedly running over and killing father in Butler County happened on his birthday

“(Haywood) then put the car in reverse and hit the gas knocking Derrick Robinson over before running over him with the van,” according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office complaint. Haywood also hit her sister’s car parked on the street when she backed up.

According to the sheriff’s office report, Haywood said she got out of the van to render aid to her father until paramedics arrived.

A female 911 caller said it was her father’s birthday, her sister was at the house and “I think they hit my dad with her car.”

Robinson, 65, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of head injuries, but several week later.

Haywood is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.