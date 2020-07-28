911 caller says deadly I-75 shooting was a drive-by

Another 911 caller told dispatch that he was nearby when the gunfire began.

“I had to swerve out of the way,” the man said, adding that he had children in the car.

The caller told police that the shooter was “shooting out the back” of a blue Jeep Liberty four-door. He said that after the shooting, the vehicle left the highway a few miles down the road.

Middletown police saw a vehicle that matched the description from the 911 caller and detained three people on Monday. The woman driving the detained vehicle was arrested on previous warrants, and Miami Twp. police called the trio persons of interest but not suspects.

No one had been charged in connection to the shooting Tuesday.

Miami Twp. Police did not offer additional information about the shooting or the people of interest when asked by the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday.

However, WHIO-TV reported that Miami Twp. police said the driver of the blue Jeep stopped in Middletown is no longer a person of interest in the shooting. The two others detained with her also were released, WKEF/WRGT reported.