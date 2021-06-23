Activists protest outside Kettering bowling alley

A person from Capri Lanes declined to comment as the protest was ending and a reporter was told no one was available to speak on behalf of the business Wednesday afternoon.

New Order founder and CEO Gerald Rose said the employee yelled at Nevin’s daughter and that the event was racially motivated.

“We want the employee to be fired immediately,” Rose said. “We want an apology to the young lady from the owner. ‘I’m sorry that this happened.’ There are steps.”

Nevins’ daughter spoke at the rally, saying that the employee yelled at her and that her father was protecting her. The girl and the group said the employee put a fist in her face and she began to cry.

The girl said her father went and got the manager to report the employee and the man began yelling at him and threatening to call the police.

“After that, the manager told us that we could go on with our night and keep bowling,” the girl said. “And after she told us that we were all walking away and the man kept talking so then my dad walked back up.”

It was then the bowling ball was thrown.

“The family didn’t come here to start trouble,” Rose said. “It was a family day.”

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon rebutting the claims.

“It is absurd that a young, developmentally disabled man, working at his job behind a counter, should have a 16-pound bowling ball chucked at his face,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “The suggestion that this case is somehow racially motivated is unsupported by the evidence. The Kettering Police Department’s investigation revealed no racially motivated comments or statements were made by anyone in this case.

“The Kettering Police Department was adamant that the defendant should be charged with felonious assault for attacking the unarmed victim. Anyone suggesting otherwise has inaccurate information at best.”