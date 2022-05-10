Adreian Payne went to help girlfriend keep peace between woman, alleged shooter, records show

During an interview with Dority, he told investigators he interpreted Payne’s presence as a threat, according to court documents.

“Dority observed [Payne] making movements with his right hand in the right side of his waistband,” an affidavits read. “Dority observed the ‘shape of a gun’ on the right side of his shirt, where [Payne] was moving his hand.”

Dority then left the vehicle and got a gun from the townhouse before returning and firing one round, according to records.

Payne was not armed and no firearm was discovered in his vehicle, a deputy wrote in an affidavit.

“Dority stated he was afraid of [Payne],” according to the affidavit. “Dority stated he was protecting his family and protecting his home.”

The witness told investigators Payne was not threatening Dority or making any threatening motions, according to court documents.

Dority pleaded not guilty to one count of murder Tuesday, according to court records.