After year in jail, Dayton man found not guilty in death of 61-year-old

A jury found 31-year-old Aaron Vance not guilty of murder and felonious assault after a trial this week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

“This was a self-defense case. Mr. Vance asserted his right to self defense,” said defense attorney Ben Swift. “He has been in jail over a year. He is relieved the jury decided he acted correctly in this case in order to protect himself, and he is happy to have this matter behind him.”