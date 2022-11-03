After year in jail, Dayton man found not guilty in death of 61-year-old

Charges have been dismissed against a Dayton man in the death of a 61-year-old year old man who was reportedly stabbed during an argument.
A jury found 31-year-old Aaron Vance not guilty of murder and felonious assault after a trial this week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
“This was a self-defense case. Mr. Vance asserted his right to self defense,” said defense attorney Ben Swift. “He has been in jail over a year. He is relieved the jury decided he acted correctly in this case in order to protect himself, and he is happy to have this matter behind him.”
A call to the prosecution for a statement has not been returned at this time. The story will be updated once a response is received.
The charges stemmed from the death of Bart Atkins last year.
On May 16, 2021, Dayton police responded to a Troy Street convenience store on a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Vance, providing first aid to Atkins, according to police.
An investigation revealed Vance and Atkins were arguing when Vance stabbed him, according to a release previously issued by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Atkins was taken to the hospital, where he died during surgery.
