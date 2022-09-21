dayton-daily-news logo
Greenville children found safe after Amber Alert issued

Police siren

Police siren

Crime & Law
By
Updated 13 minutes ago

Greenville police have announced that three children reported missing this morning have been found safely.

An Amber Alert was issued today for two girls ages 8 and 9 and a 6-year-old boy after they were reportedly not at school this morning.

The two girls are Kira, 9, and Kamilia, 8, and the boy is Kian, 6.

From left to right: Kira Kiser, 9; Kamilia Kiser, 8; and Kian Kiser, 6. An Amber Alert was issued for the three children after they were reported not at school this morning.

In a release, police said that the children, their father Kirt Kiser, 29, and his mother Beth Kiser, 53, were missing and may be traveling in a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban.

Police said they believed the children were in danger, and an Amber Alert issued for Ohio and adjacent states stated the father made threats toward them.

Kirt Kiser, 29, of Greenville, triggered an Amber Alert for his three children when he allegedly took them and made threats against them.

According to the alert, Kirt Kiser made the threats toward the children when he took them at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police received a report the children were not in school at 10:30 a.m. today.

