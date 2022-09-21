Greenville children found safe after Amber Alert issued

Greenville police have announced that three children reported missing this morning have been found safely.
An Amber Alert was issued today for two girls ages 8 and 9 and a 6-year-old boy after they were reportedly not at school this morning.
The two girls are Kira, 9, and Kamilia, 8, and the boy is Kian, 6.
In a release, police said that the children, their father Kirt Kiser, 29, and his mother Beth Kiser, 53, were missing and may be traveling in a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police said they believed the children were in danger, and an Amber Alert issued for Ohio and adjacent states stated the father made threats toward them.
According to the alert, Kirt Kiser made the threats toward the children when he took them at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police received a report the children were not in school at 10:30 a.m. today.
