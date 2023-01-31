X
Anonymous bomb threat leads to evacuation at Riverside school

An anonymous caller led to the evacuation of a Riverside school Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, East Dayton Christian School said that while school was in session Monday morning, the office received a call about a bomb threat.

The school said that it notified authorities and evacuated students and staff to Spinning Hills Middle School.

Police then checked the campus and found no threat, the school said.

“Staff, students and administration are to be commended for their timely response in evacuating and proceeding to Spinning Hills school,” the post said.

It also said that students could be picked up by parents and all after-school activities were canceled.

We have reached out to the Riverside Police Department for more information.

