Apartment manager accused of renting uninhabitable units to Haitian immigrants

The city of Columbus Code Enforcement found that in 2023 while Sherman worked as the property manager of the Colonial Village Apartment complex in east Columbus she reportedly was renting apartments listed as vacant to about 1,300 Haitian immigrants in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, according to a Feb. 24 release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announcing her indictment by a grand jury.

Credit: Franklin County Jail Credit: Franklin County Jail

The apartments were ordered to be vacant due to code violations, and were supposed to have been boarded up and repaired, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“These apartments were in disrepair and lacked heat, hot water and smoke detection,” the release stated. “Sherman allegedly placed multiple families in single units without working water or heat.”

Explore What to know about TPS decision for Haitians

Sherman reportedly had tenants sign fake leases and pocketed more than $250,000 in fraudulent rent money paid in cash, money order and apps including Venmo, CashApp and Zelle, said Nya Hairston, director of communications and public affairs for the prosecutor’s office.

The city of Columbus worked to find housing for the immigrants affected, Hairston said.

Sherman is held on $250,000 bail in the Franklin County Jail. If she posts bond, she will be on electronic monitoring and must stay away from the apartment complex, according to court documents.