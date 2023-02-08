Appellate court affirms local woman’s murder conviction, orders re-sentencing

However, the appellate court vacated her sentence and remanded the case back to the trial court for re-sentencing for purposes of complying with the mandatory advisement concerning the violent offender registry and post-release control.

Prosecutors said Roshchupkin was stabbed 38 times in the head, neck, back, chest, arms and legs. Prosecutors also said Delehanty had moved his body into a bedroom in the apartment and purchased cleaning supplies to clean up the mess.

Delehanty left her dead husband and her then 16-year-old brother behind as she fled to Las Vegas, prosecutors said.

Delehanty was arrested July 11, 2020, at the Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas after a nationwide search. She was extradited to Warren County to face the charges. Prosecutors said police found the weapons in her possession in Las Vegas.

Prior to her husband’s slaying, Delehanty had been placed on probation in April 2020 after spitting on deputies during her arrest in a 2019 drunk-driving incident, according to court records.