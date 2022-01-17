At least 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash in Kettering

Crews responded to a two-car hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Kettering.
The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue.
The driver of a red car that skidded into the intersection following the collision walked away before police and medics arrived. He was last seen headed east on Stroop Road.
A passenger in a silver Toyota was injured, but the extent of injuries was not known.
We are working to learn more information about the crash and will update this report.
Credit: Jen Balduf
