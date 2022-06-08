At least 1 shot in Harrison Twp.

A shooting that injured at least one person is under investigation in Harrison Twp.
Crews were called around 1 p.m. to the 1900 block of Republic Drive.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies used yellow crime scene tape to block off the area around an apartment complex.
The injuries suffered are not believed to be life-threatening, deputies said.
No further information was immediately available about the shooting, which remains under investigation.
