At least 2 detained after shooting prompts SWAT response in Riverside

At least two people were detained after a shooting resulted in SWAT crews responding to a Riverside residence early Friday morning.
Around 2:23 a.m. a 911 caller reported a man was next door screaming he had been shot in the 2300 block of Valley Street, according to dispatch logs.
Initial reports indicated the man had a gunshot wound on the right side of his chest and that the possible suspect was in a house nearby.
Police and medics responded to the scene, with SWAT called in shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Shortly after 6 a.m. a man and woman came out of a house and were detained, according to dispatch logs. The man reportedly had a switch blade on him when he came out of the house.
While SWAT was clearing the scene, officers found another woman who had a warrant, according to dispatch records. It’s not clear if she was taken into custody.
Valley Street was closed in the area and a portion of the street was sectioned off with police tape as crews investigated.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
