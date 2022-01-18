At least 2 people shot in Riverside; SWAT on scene

A SWAT team was called Monday night after at least two people were shot inside a Riverside house.
Police were called around 7 p.m. for the shooting with possible hostages inside the house in the 4500 block of Richland Drive.
One woman reportedly suffered a gunshot to her leg. She was able to leave the house and told police her fiancé was shot when two men came to the house to buy marijuana, according to initial reports, which indicated there may be a third gunshot victim in the house.
The suspects are believed to still be in the house, according to reports.
Police in Huber Heights on Monday night were called around 6:50 p.m. to a crash on Rip Rap Road near Little York Road. One car went into a ditch after the motorists said they were being shot at, according to initial reports.
The incident may have begun more than two miles away at Rural King, 7611 Old Troy Pike, where police found gun casings, according to reports.
Medics were called to the crash for possible injuries.
