Autopsy finds alcohol in system of wrong-way driver in deadly Huber Heights crash

The crash

The wrong-way crash occurred early Oct. 5 on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights.

Traffic camera footage showed a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe drive the wrong way up the exit ramp from Ohio 201 onto eastbound I-70. Snow was later identified as the driver.

A vehicle trying to exit seems to flash its lights at the SUV, which the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified as a 2019 Honda Accord. The Tahoe hits the Accord, which then hits a concrete barrier.

The SUV continues onto the highway, and shortly after crashes head-on into a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, then into a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

The Tahoe was driving about 80 mph at the time of the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Trax caught fire almost immediately.

Natalie Daly and Nevin Vince, 18, both of Greenon, were in the Trax, and were pronounced dead at the scene, as well as Snow.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, while two people in the Honda were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Drinking investigation

An investigation after the crash found that Snow had been at a local bar before the crash, and the sheriff’s office said that they suspected alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

One witness also said they felt Snow had changed lanes to come at them intentionally, but the sheriff’s office stressed that Snow’s motivation can’t be confirmed until the investigation is completed.

