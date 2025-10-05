3 dead, 1 injured following Huber Heights crash

Three people are dead and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a crash around 1 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike, according to Huber Heights Dispatch.
One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition and three people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to dispatch.
Crews remain on scene and lanes on eastbound I-70 are temporarily closed.
Additional details are not yet available.
