Beavercreek man avoids jail in shooting threat against Kettering LGBTQ+ students

A Beavercreek man was ordered to spend three months on house arrest and serve three years of probation for making a threatening call in May about someone shooting LGBTQ+ students at Fairmont High School.

Brandon Dawes Moore, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Kettering Municipal Court after he pleaded guilty to telecommunications harassment. As part of his plea, a misdemeanor inducing panic charge was dismissed.

Moore must spend three years on supervised probation and 90 days on electronic home monitoring, with work and family privileges. He also must have no future law violations, no contact with Kettering City Schools and must not go on any Kettering Schools property, according to court records.

Fairmont High School received the call from Moore at 9:09 a.m. May 3.

“The phone call centered around someone coming to the school to shoot (LGBTQ+) students,” an affidavit filed in municipal court read.

Fairmont’s school resource officer immediately was notified. Kettering police quickly determined the call came from Beavercreek and were able to identify the suspect’s home address and workplace.

By 1 p.m. May 3, Moore was booked into the city jail on a preliminary felony charge of inducing panic. However, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office determined there was no evidence to support a felony charge.

The threatening call to the high school came a day after public discussions of gender-fluid students on the high school’s prom court.

Fairmont students’ picks of 18-year-olds Rosita Green as king and Dai’sean Conley as queen in April prompted a gathering of supporters outside school during the afternoon of May 2 before those opposing the student votes addressed the Kettering Board of Education inside.