NEW DETAILS: Beavercreek man formally charged in LGBTQ+ threat at Fairmont HS

A 43-year-old Beavercreek man was arraigned Thursday in Kettering Municipal Court on charges accusing him of making a phone call to Fairmont High School that threatened those who identify as LGBTQ+.
Brandon Dawes Moore was formally charged Thursday with inducing panic and phone threats. Following his arraignment he was ordered released from the Kettering City Jail, where he’d been held since his Wednesday afternoon arrest, police said.
Credit: Kettering City Jail
Credit: Kettering City Jail
The high school’s school resource officer was immediately notified of the call Wednesday morning, and it did not take long before Kettering police determined the call came from a location in Beavercreek and were able to identify the suspect’s home address and workplace.
Kettering schools said the safety and security of students and staff members are, “of paramount importance in the Kettering City Schools, and the district pledges to join our Kettering Police Department in holding any person or persons who threatens that safety responsible and subject to consequences to the fullest extent of the law.”
The threatening call to the high school on Shroyer Road came a day after a protest of its prom court.
Fairmont students’ picks of 18-year-olds Rosita Green as king and Dai’sean Conley as queen last month prompted a gathering of supporters outside the Shroyer Road school Tuesday afternoon before those opposing the votes addressed the Kettering board of education inside.
Kettering Schools said KPD will provide additional coverage at the high school to assist the SRO.
Kettering schools encouraged anyone aware of safety concerns to report concerns to police, school officials or another trusted adult.