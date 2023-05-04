NEW DETAILS: Beavercreek man formally charged in LGBTQ+ threat at Fairmont HS

The high school’s school resource officer was immediately notified of the call Wednesday morning, and it did not take long before Kettering police determined the call came from a location in Beavercreek and were able to identify the suspect’s home address and workplace.

Kettering schools said the safety and security of students and staff members are, “of paramount importance in the Kettering City Schools, and the district pledges to join our Kettering Police Department in holding any person or persons who threatens that safety responsible and subject to consequences to the fullest extent of the law.”