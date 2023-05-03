Kettering Fairmont gender fluid prom king, queen picks spark debate

Conley said at the gathering that he understands people both inside and outside the Kettering school district are unhappy with the decision.

But he wanted to “come together with the community and spread awareness about the situation and let others like us know that they’re not alone.”

Kettering Board of Education President Toby Henderson said he and other members have heard “very little” public feedback about the prom selections, but added the number of comments from both sides were fairly even.

Henderson said the board has not discussed adopting a policy against Fairmont students taking the action they did.

The process of voting for the Fairmont prom court is 100% student led and is overseen by class council, the United Student Body and the administration, according to the district.