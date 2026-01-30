Beavercreek man pleads guilty in OVI crash that killed Virginia couple

According to the report, prosecutors are recommending a 10-year prison sentence and that the court suspend Lindsley’s driver’s license for life.

As part of the agreement, two other counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence were dismissed.

Lindsley is scheduled for sentencing March 27.

The charges stem from a crash on Nov. 22, 2022 that killed 71-year-old James Dominy and his wife, 66-year-old Margaret, of Chesterfield, Va.

At around 6:20 p.m., Lindsley was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer northeast on U.S. 68 at “unsafe speed,” when he crashed into a 2020 Honda CR-V in the right rear, which was turning right onto U.S. 68 from Brush Row Road, according to a crash report.

The crash pushed the Blazer across the center line and off the left side of the road, where it hit a curb and overturned.

The CR-V went off the right side of the road, crashed into a group of mailboxes, went back onto the road, crossed over to go off the left side of the road, where it hit the Blazer, which overturned again before coming to rest.

The Dominys were taken to Miami Valey Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Lindsley was critically injured in the crash and also taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post, toxicology tests found that Lindsley had cannabinoids in his system and a blood-alcohol level of .204, more than twice Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.

The crash shut down a portion of U.S. 68 for four hours in Xenia Twp. as troopers investigated.

Lindsley was in the Greene County Jail as of the time of writing for a bond violation, according to the jail website.