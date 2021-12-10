Beavercreek missionary shot in Alabama improving, thankful for prayers, family says

On Monday the church reported Michael Fauber was in serious, but stable condition. The shooter has not been arrested as of Thursday, according to WVTM 13.

Michael Fauber’s parents said he appreciates the prayers being sent on his behalf.

“Michael has loved his missionary service and loves the people of Alabama,” the family said. “His testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ is strong and his faith in Him gives each of us comfort. Thank you all for your many acts of kindness toward Michael and our family.”

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.