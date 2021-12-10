dayton-daily-news logo
Beavercreek missionary shot in Alabama improving, thankful for prayers, family says

Michael Fauber at his graduation from Beavercreek High School. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.
Michael Fauber at his graduation from Beavercreek High School. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

An 18-year-old Beavercreek missionary who was shot while serving in Alabama is improving, but still hospitalized, his family said.

On Dec. 3, Michael Fauber was shot multiple times at the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills outside Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The family of Elder Michael Fauber is overwhelmed with the love and support we are receiving during this difficult time,” said his parents, David and Rachel Fauber, in a statement issued by the church. “We are seeing progress and improvement every day in our son’s condition as he continues what will be a long recovery. We expect he will remain hospitalized for several more days.”

Michael Fauber was reportedly talking to an unknown person who entered the the Birmingham Stake Center during a basketball game when the person shot Michael Fauber.

Michael Fauber, center, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alabama Birmingham Mission President Chad W. Allred and Sister Melanie Allred. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.

Michael Fauber, center, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alabama Birmingham Mission President Chad W. Allred and Sister Melanie Allred. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.
Michael Fauber, center, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alabama Birmingham Mission President Chad W. Allred and Sister Melanie Allred. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.

On Monday the church reported Michael Fauber was in serious, but stable condition. The shooter has not been arrested as of Thursday, according to WVTM 13.

Michael Fauber’s parents said he appreciates the prayers being sent on his behalf.

“Michael has loved his missionary service and loves the people of Alabama,” the family said. “His testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ is strong and his faith in Him gives each of us comfort. Thank you all for your many acts of kindness toward Michael and our family.”

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

