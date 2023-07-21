Beavercreek Police report uptick in car thefts

Beavercreek police have reported a rash of vehicle thefts over the past week, amid national statistics that show a sharp uptick in similar thefts nationwide.

The Beavercreek Police Department responded to more than 10 vehicle thefts throughout the city in the last week, the department said Thursday on Facebook. The thefts are happening in neighborhoods across the city, many of them overnight, police said.

Four of the thefts occurred in one night, a spokesperson for the department said.

Some of the vehicles had the keys inside the vehicles, police said.

“As always, we urge residents to keep their vehicle doors locked and refrain from leaving valuables, including keys, inside their cars,” police said.

Most of the vehicles have been recovered in Dayton, the department said.

Cities across the country have experienced a sharp increase in motor vehicle thefts post-pandemic, according to data released this month from the Council on Criminal Justice.

Car thefts continued an upward trend through the first half of 2023, with 33.5% more vehicle thefts from January through June 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. By comparison, the number of drug offenses increased by 1% over the same period.

A viral TikTok challenge showing potential thieves how to steal Kia and Hyundai cars prompted those manufacturers to release free safety software to customers earlier this year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, Beavercreek police said the stolen cars are of a variety of makes and models.

Beavercreek police said the department is investigating the incidents and working to identify the suspects. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or at 937-320-7393.