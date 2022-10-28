Beavercreek police warns of increase in vehicle break-ins

Law enforcement officers in Montgomery County recently discussed a surge in vehicle thefts and how they’re working together to recover stolen vehicles and arrest thieves.

Kettering police has seen more than a 150% increase in car thefts, with Trowtood seeing an increase of approximately 30%.

Multiple agencies noted a sharp increase in vehicle thefts in July, when videos of people stealing Kias and Hyundias began circulating on social media.

Kettering police are using license plate readers to help identify stolen vehicles and suspects. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck discussed blitzes as another way local authorities are working to recover stolen vehicles and catch suspects.

“We had the same thing going on years ago with the drug epidemic, so we developed drug blitzes and those were successful, so the thought was maybe we could do something like that because so many people’s property is being taken or destroyed,” Streck said.