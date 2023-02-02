Bond $250,000 for man accused Dayton sexual assault

Bond was set at $250,000 on Thursday for a Dayton man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.
Aarron James Hutchison, 49, was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for rape and aggravated burglary.
Dayton police were called Jan. 26 to a house on Martz Avenue.
A woman said she was awakened to a man known to her sexually assaulted her after he had entered her house without her permission, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
No attorney is listed for Hutchison, who has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since Tuesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10.
In Other News
1
Medicare card scam targets seniors for personal info
2
Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting
3
Huber Heights man pleads guilty to child exploitation crimes; FBI IDs...
4
Beavercreek man who tried to join ISIS gets 10 years
5
Fairborn man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Moraine man
About the Author