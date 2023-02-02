X
Bond $250,000 for man accused Dayton sexual assault

Crime & Law
52 minutes ago

Bond was set at $250,000 on Thursday for a Dayton man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Aarron James Hutchison, 49, was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for rape and aggravated burglary.

Dayton police were called Jan. 26 to a house on Martz Avenue.

A woman said she was awakened to a man known to her sexually assaulted her after he had entered her house without her permission, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

No attorney is listed for Hutchison, who has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since Tuesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10.

