Bond set for man accused of raping Miami University student

Zachary Michael Frankart, 21, of Clyde in Sandusky County, is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. He is accused of assaulting a woman during the early morning hours of July 24 after giving her a ride from a bar, according to police.

Explore Construction worker jailed in rape of Miami University student

Oxford police responded about 1:20 a.m. to North College Avenue after a passerby called 911 and reported he found a crying woman lying in a front yard who said she had been raped.