$1M bond set for man charged with murder in shooting of Middletown woman

24 minutes ago

A $1 million bond was set Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a Middletown man charged in the shooting death of a woman last month at a Howard Avenue residence.

Richard Shelby Adkins, 37, was initially charged with felonious assault on June 11 after allegedly shooting a woman when a disagreement between roommates turned violent.

The gunshot victim, Ciara Cain, 26, suffered a wound to the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital, according to police. She died on June 13 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Last week, a Butler County grand jury returned indictments for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence against Adkins. The murder charge includes a gun specification that adds three years to a prison sentence if convicted.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh set the bond during arraignment on the indicted charge. He is scheduled to be back in court July 20 for a pre-trial hearing.

