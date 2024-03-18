Brookville man gets 5 years for inappropriately touching girl in Englewood in 2022

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A Brookville man will spend the next five years in prison for inappropriately touching a girl younger than 13 in October 2022 in Englewood.

Justin Paul Dickerson, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to four counts of gross sexual imposition. He was sentenced to five years on each count to be served concurrently, according to sentencing documents filed Friday.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A woman reported to Englewood police Oct. 21, 2022, that her daughter said Dickerson touched her inappropriately, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

During an interview a few days later, the woman told investigators Dickerson admitted to touching the girl as well as other incidents during an Oct. 24 phone call captured on a camera system, according to court records.

Dickerson is known to the girl and her mother.

Dickerson also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

