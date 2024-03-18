Brookville man gets 5 years for inappropriately touching girl in Englewood in 2022

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A woman reported to Englewood police Oct. 21, 2022, that her daughter said Dickerson touched her inappropriately, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

During an interview a few days later, the woman told investigators Dickerson admitted to touching the girl as well as other incidents during an Oct. 24 phone call captured on a camera system, according to court records.

Dickerson is known to the girl and her mother.

Dickerson also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.