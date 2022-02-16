Businesses in Middletown feel impact of crash that downed power lines

Hector Gonzalez, owner of Hector’s Taco Shop that opened last week, said he lost power in the afternoon and had to close before the dinner rush.

“People were disappointed,” he said.

Before that, he said, he was having “a very good day.”

When the power went out, employees used flashlights and tried to save as much food as possible. Gonzalez estimated he lost $1,500 in sales and about $500 in food.

A crash that occurred around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday caused the major power outage, according to Middletown police.

Kendra Decaille, 22, of Dayton, was charged with OVI and reasonable control after she crashed her 2020 Nissan Sentra into a power pole near Verity Parkway and First Avenue, police said. She told police she drank about two shots of an alcoholic beverage.

Decaille was taken to Kettering Health Middletown for jail clearance and a medical evaluation, police said. Once police got to the hospital, she refused medical treatment for possible internal injuries from the crash.

Her arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. today in Middletown Municipal Court.

Duke Energy crews worked all day trying to restore the power, said Scott Tadych, public works director.

Middletown dispatchers confirmed at 1 a.m. that crews had finished work and cleared the area.