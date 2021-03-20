Butler Twp. man indicted in Dayton vehicular assault case

A Butler Twp. man was indicted Friday on felony charges in connection to a traffic crash earlier this month that seriously injured a 70-year-old Dayton man.
Frank DJ Buck, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.
Buck was driving a gold 2019 Hyundai Accent around 4:45 p.m. March 9 north on South Garland Avenue in Dayton when he ran the stop sign at Burkhardt Avenue and hit a black 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The impact forced the Hyundai to hit a blue 2013 Chevy Spark parked on South Garland Avenue and the Trailblazer rotated clockwise and hit a stop sign and wooden fence at 533 Burkhardt Ave., the report stated.
A 70-year-old man who was driving the Trailblazer had to be freed from the wreckage. He was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were suspected to be serious.
Buck also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His front-seat passenger, a 34-year-old Dayton woman, also was taken to the same hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.
Buck’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to his indictment.