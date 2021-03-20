Butler Twp. man indicted in Dayton vehicular assault case

Frank DJ Buck, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Buck was driving a gold 2019 Hyundai Accent around 4:45 p.m. March 9 north on South Garland Avenue in Dayton when he ran the stop sign at Burkhardt Avenue and hit a black 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.