Butler Twp. man pleads guilty, accused of trying to meet girl for sex

As part of a plea agreement, one count of importuning and another count of possession of criminal tools were dismissed, the prosecutor’s office said.

Dady is scheduled to be sentenced June 5.

The charges stem from Oct. 9, 2024.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on that day a sheriff’s deputy was posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media as part of the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force’s Operation End Ohio Human Trafficking.

Dady reportedly solicited the deputy to meet for sex and was arrested when he arrived, the prosecutor’s office said.