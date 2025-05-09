Butler Twp. man pleads guilty, accused of trying to meet girl for sex

A Butler Twp. man who was accused of trying to solicit a young girl for sex that turned out to be undercover law enforcement has pleaded guilty to a bill of information.
John Dady, 54, pleaded guilty to bill of information charges of soliciting and possession of criminal tools, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
As part of a plea agreement, one count of importuning and another count of possession of criminal tools were dismissed, the prosecutor’s office said.
Dady is scheduled to be sentenced June 5.
The charges stem from Oct. 9, 2024.
According to the prosecutor’s office, on that day a sheriff’s deputy was posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media as part of the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force’s Operation End Ohio Human Trafficking.
Dady reportedly solicited the deputy to meet for sex and was arrested when he arrived, the prosecutor’s office said.
